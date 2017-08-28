Menu
D.R.A.M. shares butt-tastic “Gilligan” video featuring ASAP Rocky and Juicy J: Watch

Ever want to see a weather forecast made with butts? Now's your chance.

on August 28, 2017, 11:47am
D.R.A.M. is currently on the road with Kendrick Lamar on one of the season’s most anticipated tours. That hasn’t stopped him from releasing new material, however, as he’s returned today with a technicolor music video for his single “Gilligan”.

Directed by Nadia Lee Cohen, it finds D.R.A.M. portraying a weatherman who is obsessed with butts. His daily forecasts are full of them, and everywhere he goes, he — along with the track’s collaborators, ASAP Rocky and Juicy J — admire them from afar. Check it out above.

D.R.A.M.’s last album came with the acclaimed Big Baby D.R.A.M. in 2016. He recently contributed to Calvin Harris’ Funk Wave Bounces Vol. 1 and Gorillaz’ Humanz, and is set to perform at Austin City Limits and 2017 ComplexCon.

