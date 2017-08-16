Daniel Craig confirms his return for one final James Bond movie

Hollywood’s worst kept secret is finally official: Daniel Craig will return as James Bond for one final hurrah.

After over a year of rampant speculation and a litany of casting rumors, the actor confirmed his participation in next Bond film during his appearance on Tuesday night’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Craig added that it will be his final Bond film, telling Colbert, “I just want to go out on a high note, and I can’t wait.”

The as-yet-untitled film will hit theaters on November 8th, 2019. Longtime Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will oversee the project, with Neal Purvis and Robert Wade once again tagged to write the script. Purvis and Wade penned the previous four Bond films: Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre, all of which starred Craig. The film’s director has yet to be announced.