Daniele Luppi announces new album, MILANO, featuring Karen O and Parquet Courts, shares “Soul and Cigarette” video: Watch

Parquet Courts photo by Ben Kaye

In 2011, Italian composer Daniele Luppi collaborated with producer Danger Mouse on the album Rome. Now, Luppi has announced a follow-up project called MILANO. It arrives October 27th via Danger Mouse’s 30th Century Records and boasts contributions from Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O. and Parquet Courts.

As a preview of the release, Luppi has shared the avant-garde video for “Soul and Cigarette”, a collaboration with Parquet Courts. It’s self-directed and features artwork from Parquet Courts frontman Andrew Savage as well as photos by Los Angeles artist Peter Shire. In the clip, abstractly drawn train commuters whiz by humdrum suburban scenery mixed with various artwork and paintings. Savage lazily rambles about “staring up into windows” while “sinking down into blues” on the slow tempo track.

Watch it below.

Rome featured heavy contributions from Jack White and Norah Jones, so expect to hear a healthy dose of Parquet Courts and Karen O this time around.

Last year, Parquet Courts released the Grammy-nominated Human Performance. Savage is set to release his solo debut album, Thawing Dawn, on October 13th. Yeah Yeah Yeahs are set to play LA’s The Growlers Festival in late October.