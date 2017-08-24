Danish busker sent home to practice by police after terrible “Wonderwall” performance

Buskers are usually a welcome part of city life, providing the often rough soundtrack for the streets. As one musician in Denmark learned, however, the public’s tolerance for sub-par performances can only be stretched so thin.

Police in the Danish town of Aalborg shut down a busker’s show after he delivered a crummy version of the Oasis classic “Wonderwall”, reports The Independent. According to a statement on the Nordjyllands Politi website, officers found the man playing “very badly and loudly” in front of a 7/11. “He did not sound like Liam Gallagher.”

The cops didn’t just stop the busker from singing, though, as they also told him to practice more before returning to the spot. The statement actually reads, “A patrol talked to the singer and sent him home to practice. Just because you can play ‘Wonderwall’ does not mean you should.”

I wish someone had told that to my camp counselors growing up.