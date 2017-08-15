Dave Clarke shares the Origins of his new single with Mark Lanegan, “Charcoal Eyes (Glass Tears)”: Stream

Even though he hasn’t released an album in 14 years, Dave Clarke has remained an influential force in underground electronic scene. The Baron of Techno has been performing the world over, DJing at clubs and hosting his weekly White Noise radio program. He’s written plenty of music since 2003’s Devil’s Advocate and remixed dozens more songs, but nothing in his entire career has come together the way his new album, The Desecration of Desire, does.

Due out October 27th via SKINT, The Desecration of Desire feels like the first full-length effort Clarke has written for himself, not for industry or label reasons. “I decided to write it as I would a book,” he said in a press release, “so the track order you have was also the order in which they were also written, like chapters.” Those chapters find the electronic icon delving into more than the revolutionary techno he’s known for, all with the help of a string of friends like Mt. Sims, Anika, and Gazelle Twin.

And then there’s Mark Lanegan. The legendary Screaming Tress and Queens of the Stone Age member joined Clarke in his Amsterdam studio to lend his vocals to two tracks, “Monochrome Sun” and “Charcoal Eyes (Glass Tears)”, the latter of which is premiering today. The song is a cerebral pulse of low-end thumping underneath the ebbing and flowing tension of synths. With a delivery like he’s delivering poetry, Lanegan digs into the environment of 2017 and comes to one conclusion: “I have fucked with the past, now it is time to dance with the future.”

Take a listen:

The Desecration of Desire Tracklist:

01. Exquisite

02. Is Vic There? (feat. LOUISAHHH)

03. Frisson (feat. Mt. Sims)

04. Plasmatic

05. Dot Forty One (Mute)

06. Charcoal Eyes (Glass Tears) (feat. Mark Lanegan)

07. Monochrome Sun (feat. Mark Lanegan)

08. Cover Up My Eyes (feat. Gazelle Twin)

09. I’m Not Afraid (feat. Anika)

10. Death Of Pythagoras

To help fans further understand the sound he displays on The Desecration of Desire, Clarke has shared some of the influences that informed the album’s creation for Consequence of Sound’s latest Origins.

Carole King — Tapestry:

This may seem a completely unexpected point of reference for T.D.O.D., but I had already decided that I would write the tracks in the order that they would appear on the album across all formats. I have had that idea for a while: You don’t approach writing a book generally by putting the chapters together at the end of writing them, and an album, already a luxury format for an audio artist in this ADHD world, might as well be taken advantage of, at least on physical format. I had already embarked on my project and I just stumbled across a documentary on the making of Carole King’s Tapestry. I always enjoy watching these docs, they give you an unexpected perspective … Anyway, they got to talking on how long it took to put the tracks in order on the album, apparently it took them six months to get it right and I then felt even more compelled to carry on with the task of writing the tracks in the same order they would appear.

Department S — “Is Vic There”:

I spend a lot of time listening to Punk / New Wave; for me it still has an honesty and vibrancy with a sweet naivety that gives my spirit a lift during interesting times. This already favourite track just sprung at me during a random phone shuffle and I thought, why not? So my idea was to only use the vocals and put down a new instrumental base and style and try to create something modern but still keeping true to the feeling of the original lyrics. I do have great hope that we are heading back to a new era of more politically savvy guitar music though, especially with The Idles and Maddonatron.

BBC 6 Music:

Now that European mobile laws have relaxed data usage costs, I constantly listen to 6 Music on the road and it just educates me and feeds my non clubby side with music that inspires constantly. Even their 6 week rotational air play doesn’t annoy, so listening to this opened my mind from being in my 30 years of clubs to more songwriting and natural dynamics. I also have this on in my studio, so when updating my computer or doing any general tech stuff I again get my mind taken elsewhere, which is really important to be creative. If you immerse yourself solely into one genre at all times, I cannot imagine the spirit being fed.