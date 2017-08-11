Dave Grohl went to a Metallica concert, and had one hell of a time

Dave Grohl is just weeks away from the release of Foo Fighters’ new album and the launch of a supporting world tour. Recently, however, he enjoyed a quiet night off reading the latest Nicholas Sparks novel and enjoying a cup of tea. Just kidding! Even when he’s not on stage, Grohl can be found rocking the fuck out at a concert, such as when he recently attended Metallica’s gig at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Despite his rock god status, Grohl stood among the masses in Metallica’s snake pit, posed for photos with fans, and watched in awe as James Hetfield and co. cooked up some tasty riffs.

No word if Grohl ran into 92-year-old Ray Burton, who was also in attendance for the gig, but one can dream.