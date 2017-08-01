David Fincher’s back to dissecting the minds of serial killers in trailer for his new Netflix series, Mindhunter: Watch

David Fincher’s Zodiac is considered one of the best movies of the century thus far, so let us all take a moment to celebrate his return to the topic of serial killers. His new Netflix series, Mindhunter, appears to explore the origins of the profiling methods used by the FBI to hunt humanity’s worst monsters.

(Read: Ranking + Dissected: David Fincher)

The series is based on Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit, a book by John Douglas and Mark Olshaker that details Douglas’ efforts in the field. The series is co-produced by Charlize Theron and stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv. Watch the creepy trailer above.

Mindhunter premieres on October 13th.