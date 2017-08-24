Dead Cross joined by Jello Biafra to rework classic Dead Kennedys track as “Nazi Trumps Fuck Off”: Watch

Photo by Bob Hannam

Dead Cross weren’t going to let police detention or injuries to Mike Patton derail their current North American tour. The supergroup, which also features Dave Lombardo, Justin Pearson, and Michael Crain, were back on stage last night for a concert at the UC Theatre in Berkeley, California. Proving no amount of setbacks can slow down their furious punk road trip, the band took things up a notch by welcoming on Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra for a special performance.

Biafra didn’t simply deliver a Kennedys classic, however; he reworked it for our modern times. Instead of “Nazi Punks Fuck Off”, he and Dead Cross screamed out “Nazi Trumps Fuck Off”, taking a direct shot at our current ticking clock President and his recent complete mishandling of his response to the violence in Charlottesville. The band even wore special shirts for the occasion, as you can see in the video above.

“Make America smart again,” said Biafra after the fiery performance. “Please.” Consider that motion seconded.

Find the rest of Dead Cross’ upcoming tour dates below.

Dead Cross 2017 Tour Dates:

08/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

08/26 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

08/27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

08/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

09/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage

09/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/11 – Boston, MA @ The Royale

09/12 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

09/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

09/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

09/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/20 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

09/23 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre