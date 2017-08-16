Dead Cross (Mike Patton and Dave Lombardo’s supergroup) detained by police in Houston

Members of hardcore supergroup Dead Cross were temporarily held by Houston police on Tuesday night. Although details remain sparse at this point, a press release from the band states that the band’s gear was searched by law enforcement and that Dead Cross was “restrained” while the cops executed the search.
“The band members have been advised by legal counsel not to provide further comment on the incident,” the band’s statement continued. “More information is expected to be made available from authorities following arraignment.”
The use of the word “arraignment” certainly implies that someone was charged with something, as does the legal advice to remain quiet about the incident. Houston PD told us they can’t give out further information without the address where the incident occurred, so the only additional information we have about what happened is drummer Dave Lombardo’s Instagram post showing guitarist Justin Pearson and bassist Michael Crain in handcuffs:
Dead Cross, which features Lombardo (ex-Slayer/Suicidal Tendencies), Pearson (Retox/The Locust), Mike Patton (Faith No More/Tomahawk) and Crain (Retox, Festival of Dead Deer), is currently touring behind their self-titled debut, and hopefully knows to keep their shit hidden while driving through the state of Texas. Check out the full list of their thankfully uninterrupted tour dates below.
Dead Cross 2017 Tour Dates:
08/16 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
08/18 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater
08/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
08/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The El Rey
08/23 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
08/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
08/26 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
08/27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
08/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
09/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage
09/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/11 – Boston, MA @ The Royale
09/12 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
09/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
09/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
09/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/20 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
09/23 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
