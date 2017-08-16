Dead Cross (Mike Patton and Dave Lombardo’s supergroup) detained by police in Houston

Members of hardcore supergroup Dead Cross were temporarily held by Houston police on Tuesday night. Although details remain sparse at this point, a press release from the band states that the band’s gear was searched by law enforcement and that Dead Cross was “restrained” while the cops executed the search.

“The band members have been advised by legal counsel not to provide further comment on the incident,” the band’s statement continued. “More information is expected to be made available from authorities following arraignment.”

The use of the word “arraignment” certainly implies that someone was charged with something, as does the legal advice to remain quiet about the incident. Houston PD told us they can’t give out further information without the address where the incident occurred, so the only additional information we have about what happened is drummer Dave Lombardo’s Instagram post showing guitarist Justin Pearson and bassist Michael Crain in handcuffs:

This is happening and it’s not good. #jesuspolice #deadcross #criminals A post shared by Dave Lombardo (@davelombardo) on Aug 16, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

Dead Cross, which features Lombardo (ex-Slayer/Suicidal Tendencies), Pearson (Retox/The Locust), Mike Patton (Faith No More/Tomahawk) and Crain (Retox, Festival of Dead Deer), is currently touring behind their self-titled debut, and hopefully knows to keep their shit hidden while driving through the state of Texas. Check out the full list of their thankfully uninterrupted tour dates below.

Dead Cross 2017 Tour Dates:

08/16 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

08/18 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater

08/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

08/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The El Rey

08/23 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

08/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

08/26 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

08/27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

08/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

09/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage

09/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/11 – Boston, MA @ The Royale

09/12 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

09/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

09/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

09/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/20 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

09/23 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Check out Dead Cross’ “Seizure and Desist”: