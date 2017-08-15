Death From Above announce new album, Outrage! Is Now, share “Never Swim Alone”: Stream

Toronto hard rock duo Death From Above have confirmed the release of a new album and lined up dates for a supporting tour. They’ve also shared a new single, “Never Swim Alone”, which follows the previously revealed “Freeze Me”.

Entitled Outrage! Is Now, the 10-track album is due out September 8th through Warner Bros. and Last Gang Records. It serves as the band’s third full-length to date following their landmark debut, 2004’s You’re a Woman, I’m a Machine, and its sophomore follow-up, 2014’s The Physical World.

“We tried to make something that excites and surprises us,” vocalist/drummer Sebastien Grainger says of the album. “My journey is that of enlightenment all the time and seeking some form of truth. There’s enough fiction in the world. We’re not going to tell you what to believe. That’s up to you.”

Check out the video for “Never Swim Alone”, shot on a phone in a London hotel room, directed and edited by Grainger, below.

Outrage! Is Now Tracklist:

01. Nomad

02. Freeze Me

03. Caught Up

04. Outrage! Is Now

05. Never Swim Alone

06. Moonlight

07. Statues

08. All I C Is U & Me

09. NVR 4EVR

10. Holy Books