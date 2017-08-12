Judge dismisses lawsuit against Taylor Swift, filed by DJ accused of groping her

A judge has dismissed Denver radio host David Mueller’s lawsuit against Taylor Swift ruling Mueller can’t prove Swift cost him his job when she alleged that he groped her in 2013. Swift and those who were there and working for her all testified that Mueller reached under her dress and grabbed her butt during a photo-op.

Mueller was tossed by security after being confronted by the singer’s bodyguard, which lead to his firing from a Denver country music station. Mueller, who seems a very classy fellow, claimed innocence and then sued the singer, seeking $3 million in damages. One has to imagine the below photo of Mueller’s hand seemingly placed directly on the singer’s very famous posterior played into the judge’s decision.

Between this lawsuit’s dismissal and all the good news surround Kesha’s album release, it’s been a fine days for ladies and a bad one for creeps.