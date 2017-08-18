Denzel Curry returns with fierce new song “Skywalker”: Stream

Photo by Cat Miller

Denzel Curry dropped a surprise EP called 13 back in June. Now, less than two months later, the Florida-born rapper is back with more fresh material in the form of “Skywalker”.

Produced by frequent collaborator Ronny J, the track looks to be an early preview of Curry’s forthcoming Taboo album and follow-up to 2016’s Imperial. Here, armed with thunderous beats and a flow that’s both R&B-inflected yet vicious, the MC takes a closer look at his fame and the negative attention its drawn:

“I can’t even fathom the way I’ve been livin

I’m tripping out/ Too many people be all in my business

I’m ripping out my hair follicles ’cause

Everybody want a particle of my soul

If I have one, I can’t even fathom

Oh, Lord, they put me on the fire

If they can’t love ya, they try and crucify ya

Took my nigga Moses, and took my damn messiah

When I’m underseas, I can only hear higher”

Hear it down below.

Previously, Curry collaborated with Lunice on a song called “Distrust”. He’s set to open for Run the Jewels this fall.

“Skywalker” Artwork: