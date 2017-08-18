Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Denzel Curry returns with fierce new song “Skywalker”: Stream

An early look at the Florida rapper's upcoming Taboo project

by
on August 18, 2017, 12:30pm
0 comments

Photo by Cat Miller

Denzel Curry dropped a surprise EP called 13 back in June. Now, less than two months later, the Florida-born rapper is back with more fresh material in the form of “Skywalker”.

Produced by frequent collaborator Ronny J, the track looks to be an early preview of Curry’s forthcoming Taboo album and follow-up to 2016’s Imperial. Here, armed with thunderous beats and a flow that’s both R&B-inflected yet vicious, the MC takes a closer look at his fame and the negative attention its drawn:

“I can’t even fathom the way I’ve been livin
I’m tripping out/ Too many people be all in my business
I’m ripping out my hair follicles ’cause
Everybody want a particle of my soul
If I have one, I can’t even fathom
Oh, Lord, they put me on the fire
If they can’t love ya, they try and crucify ya
Took my nigga Moses, and took my damn messiah
When I’m underseas, I can only hear higher”

Hear it down below.

Previously, Curry collaborated with Lunice on a song called “Distrust”. He’s set to open for Run the Jewels this fall.

“Skywalker” Artwork:

screen shot 2017 08 18 at 12 13 25 pm Denzel Curry returns with fierce new song Skywalker: Stream

Previous Story
Noname announces US headlining tour
Next Story
Celebrate Evil Dead 2’s 30th anniversary by watching it in the woods with Bruce Campbell
No comments
More Stories