Menu
Festival News and Rumors
The Latest News and Rumors
For Music Festivals in America, Europe, and Worldwide

Desert Daze finalizes its absolutely stellar 2017 lineup

Iggy Pop, Sleep, Ty Segall, and BadBadNotGood join an already stacked bill

by
on August 01, 2017, 12:10pm
0 comments

Desert Daze already pieced together one of the year’s better lineup prior to today’s lineup additions. The likes of Spiritualized, Courtney Barnett + Kurt Vile, Hope Sandoval + The Warm Inventions, Panda Bear, John Cale, and Thurston Moore highlighted the preliminary bill announced back in June. Now, organizers have revealed this year’s final headliner in Iggy Pop (!), as well as the additions of Sleep, Ty Segall, BadBadNotGood, Cigarettes After Sex, and The Gories.

The annual music festival goes down October 12th through 15th at the Institute of Mentalphysics in Joshua Tree, California. Tickets are now available through Ticketfly, and the full lineup poster can be seen below.

unnamed 65 Desert Daze finalizes its absolutely stellar 2017 lineup

Previous Story
Hamilton Leithauser offers up a piano-driven cover of the Talking Heads’ “Road to Nowhere”: Stream
Next Story
The Killers perform special 10-song set in Las Vegas for broadcast on Kimmel: Watch
No comments
More Stories