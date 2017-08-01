Desert Daze finalizes its absolutely stellar 2017 lineup

Desert Daze already pieced together one of the year’s better lineup prior to today’s lineup additions. The likes of Spiritualized, Courtney Barnett + Kurt Vile, Hope Sandoval + The Warm Inventions, Panda Bear, John Cale, and Thurston Moore highlighted the preliminary bill announced back in June. Now, organizers have revealed this year’s final headliner in Iggy Pop (!), as well as the additions of Sleep, Ty Segall, BadBadNotGood, Cigarettes After Sex, and The Gories.

The annual music festival goes down October 12th through 15th at the Institute of Mentalphysics in Joshua Tree, California. Tickets are now available through Ticketfly, and the full lineup poster can be seen below.