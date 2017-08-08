Destroyer announces new album, ken, shares lead single, “Sky’s Grey”: Stream

Photo by Philip Cosores

Dan Bejar is back with a new album as Destroyer. Entitled ken, the 11-track effort is due out October 20th via Merge Records.

ken was produced by Josh Wells of Black Mountain, who has been the drummer in Destroyer since 2012. The album was recorded in its entirety in the jam space/studio space that the group calls The Balloon Factory. However, unlike Destroyer’s previous album, 2015’s Poison Season, ken was not recorded as a “band” record, though everyone in the band does make an appearance, as a press release explains.

(Read: Destroyer in 10 Songs)

In a statement, Bejar explained the inspiration for the album’s title:

“Sometime last year, I discovered that the original name for ‘The Wild Ones’ (one of the great English-language ballads of the last 100 years or so) was ‘Ken’. I had an epiphany, I was physically struck by this information. In an attempt to hold on to this feeling, I decided to lift the original title of that song and use it for my own purposes. It’s unclear to me what that purpose is, or what the connection is. I was not thinking about Suede when making this record. I was thinking about the last few years of the Thatcher era. Those were the years when music first really came at me like a sickness, I had it bad. Maybe ‘The Wild Ones’ speaks to that feeling, probably why Suede made no sense in America. I think ‘ken’ also means ‘to know.'”

To preview ken, Bejar has released the album’s first single, “Sky’s Grey”. The track toys with anxious percussion and expansive keys before settling into a dreamy stroll. Meanwhile, Bejar delivers lounge-y observations of the current economic state of the country: Come one, come all/ Dear young revolutionary capitalists/ The groom’s in the gutter, the bride just pissed herself/ I’ve been working on the new Oliver Twist.”

Take a listen via the lyric video below.

Pre-orders for ken are available here. The tracklist and cover art are below.

ken Artwork:

ken Tracklist:

1. Sky’s Grey

2. In the Morning

3. Tinseltown Swimming in Blood

4. Cover From the Sun

5. Saw You at the Hospital

6. A Light Travels Down the Catwalk

7. Rome

8. Sometimes in the World

9. Ivory Coast

10. Stay Lost

11. La Regle du Jeu

In October, Bejar will embark on a European tour.

Destroyer 2017 Tour Dates:

11/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel

11/13 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall

11/14 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee

11/15 – Stockholm, SE @ Fasching

11/16 – Copenhagen, DN @ Vega

11/17 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

11/19 – Dusseldorf, DE @ New Fall Festival

11/21 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

11/22 – Montpellier, FR @ Le Rockstore

11/23 – San Sebastian, ES @ Teatro Victoria Eugenia

11/24 – Lisbon, PR @ Mexefest

11/25 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Barcelo

11/26 – Valencia, ES @ La Rambleta

11/27 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Bikini

11/29 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef

11/30 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

12/01 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

12/03 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

12/05 – Glasgow, UK @ CCA (270)

12/06 – Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny

12/07 – London, UK @ Scala

12/08 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

12/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

12/10 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Brussels