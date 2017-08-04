Menu
Exclusive Features
Anniversaries, Cover Stories, Editorials,
Interviews, Lists, and Comprehensive Rankings

Detroit’s 10 Finest Pop Culture Exports

For all its suffering, Detroit has given no shortage of artistic gifts to the world

by and
on August 04, 2017, 12:00pm
0 comments
view all
Next

Finest Exports is a recurring feature in which we shine a spotlight on the finest pop culture that a specific city has gifted to the world.

Detroit is a city with its own kind of history. There is no singular artistic vein pulsing through its center — it’s not succinctly posh and cinematic like Los Angeles nor is it as storied and sprawling as New York. Rather, Detroit is the bubbling basin at the end of many tributaries, some small and some strong, that come together to create the city’s vibrant culture. Contributors range from the funky roots of the Motown Sound to the disorderly din of Iggy and the Stooges. But these streams have not always flowed unhindered; the city has weathered great economic, racial, and political hardship as well.

(Also Read: In the Heat of Detroit)

Yet, Detroit’s buzz is growing louder still — slowly, yes, but surely. In the three centuries since its inception, the Motor City has constantly churned out ideas, innovators, and talent with gusto. The varied architecture and layout of the city — from the shore’s Belle Isle to the ornate ceilings of the Masonic Temple — has made it home to many moments of masterful cinema, music, and television. Though varied in its subject matter and medium, the art of Detroit all draws from the city’s energy, one that is resilient, self-aware, and smart.

–Carly Snider
Contributing Writer

__________________________________________________________

view all
Next
Previous Story
Rae Sremmurd unveil new single “Perplexing Pegasus”: Stream
Next Story
Saba shares new video for “World in My Hands”: Watch
No comments
More Stories