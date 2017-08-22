Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

DOOM and Alchemist unveil new collaboration “DOOMSAYER”: Stream

The latest installment from the 15-week Adult Swim singles series, The Missing Notebook Rhymes

by
on August 22, 2017, 1:35pm
0 comments

Enigmatic underground rapper DOOM has delivered the latest installment in his 15-week Adult Swim singles series, The Missing Notebook Rhymes. This week’s track, “DOOMSAYER” is produced by Alchemist.

The ominous beat blends Alchemist’s sinister synths with off-kilter drums to support DOOM’s stream of consciousness flow. “If they ever come get me,” he raps. “We’ll be sipping rum on a number one jitney/ I can neither confirm nor deny/ On account of the sherm, all high.” Listen to it below.

(Read: The Top 20 Hip-Hop Solo Albums)

Each track from The Missing Notebook Rhymes “is considered a ‘notebook’ from a series consisting of music from his own upcoming albums as well as singles he is featured on,” reads a press release for the project. Previously we’ve heard “Notebook 00 – Negus” and “True Lightyears”, a KMD track featuring Jay Electronica. New singles will continue to drop weekly for the next 12 weeks.

Previous Story
Village Voice to end print edition
Next Story
Tricky announces North American fall tour
No comments
More Stories