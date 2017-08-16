DOOM releases first KMD track in 24 years, “True Lightyears”, featuring Jay Electronica: Stream

Earlier this month, elusive rapper DOOM came out from the shadows to announce a 15-week singles series called The Missing Notebook Rhymes. “Each track is considered a ‘notebook’ from a series consisting of music from his own upcoming albums as well as singles he is featured on,” read a press release for the project, which is being done in conjunction with Adult Swim. After teasing the project with the freaky “Notebook 00 – Negus”, DOOM returns today with a second song called “True Lightyears” featuring Jay Electronica.

While any DOOM news is good news, this cut in particular should have longtime fans in a tizzy: In addition to Notebook Rhymes, the track is set to appear on a forthcoming album from KMD, the long-dormant hip-hop group founded by DOOM. According to NPR, the LP — KMD’s first since 1993’s Black Bastards — is called Crack In Time and due to be released via Metalface/Nature Sounds. “True Lightyears” also serves as the latest installment in Adult Swim’s yearlong Singles Program.

Hear the chill yet skillful “True Lightyears” below.