DOOM reveals new song “Notebook – 03”: Listen

Another week, another opportunity to be graced by a new DOOM track. Titled “Notebook – 03”, it’s the fourth entry in the veteran MC’s 15-week The Missing Notebook Rhymes project. Presented in partnership with Adult Swim, each song of the collection is “considered a ‘notebook’ from a series consisting of music from his own upcoming albums as well as singles he is featured on,” according to a press statement.

Hear “Notebook – 03” below, which finds DOOM smoothly rapping over a warped production that sounds space-bound.

For more, revisit “Notebook 00 – Negus”, “True Lightyears”, the first KMD track in over 20 years, and last week’s “DOOMSAYER” featuring Alchemist.