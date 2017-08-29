Menu
DOOM reveals new song “Notebook – 03”: Listen

The veteran rapper's 15-week Adult Swim music series rolls on

on August 29, 2017, 1:47pm
Another week, another opportunity to be graced by a new DOOM track. Titled “Notebook – 03”, it’s the fourth entry in the veteran MC’s 15-week The Missing Notebook Rhymes project. Presented in partnership with Adult Swim, each song of the collection is “considered a ‘notebook’ from a series consisting of music from his own upcoming albums as well as singles he is featured on,” according to a press statement.

Hear “Notebook – 03” below, which finds DOOM smoothly rapping over a warped production that sounds space-bound.

(Read: The Top 20 Hip-Hop Solo Albums)

For more, revisit “Notebook 00 – Negus”“True Lightyears”, the first KMD track in over 20 years, and last week’s “DOOMSAYER” featuring Alchemist.

