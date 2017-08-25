Drake collaborator Jorja Smith shares new song “On My Mind” with Preditah: Stream

British R&B singer Jorja Smith has steadily been turning heads since the release of her 2016 EP, Project 11. However, it was her feature on Drake‘s More Life standout “Get It Together” that truly sealed the deal on her ascendent status, her sultry performance likened to Drizzy’s more famous go-to female counterpart.

Smith hasn’t relied on the 6 God’s cosign to keep her momentum going, though. In the last few months, she’s dropped quality solo singles of her own in “Beautiful Little Fools”, released to coincide with International Women’s Day, and June’s delicate “Teenage Fantasy”. She continues her impressive run today with another new song, “On My Mind”. Taking more of a cue from the fast-paced “Get It Together” than her past works, it’s a collaboration with Preditah, a UK producer who has ties to Skepta’s grime label Boy Better Know (which Drake also calls home).

Listen in.

In related news, Smith performed her very first Toronto show last night and was welcomed by the city’s default musical ambassador, Drake. The two performed their More Life joint, the footage of which can be seen below (via Exclaim). During the gig, the rapper called Smith “probably one of the most incredible voices, incredible talents and incredible humans.”

Drake joined @JorjaSmith on stage to perform "Get It Together" tonight in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/1JD3S2Zh3y — Word On Road (@TheWordOnRd) August 25, 2017

the boy @Drake came out to support @JorjaSmith at her first show in Toronto 🇨🇦🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/gil4H2PO0z — lil photo pass (@drewyorke) August 25, 2017

🔮 Toronto was Magical 🔮 Lots of Love to Drake for coming thru and sharing the stage with me 💜 A post shared by jmoney (@jorjasmith_) on Aug 24, 2017 at 11:13pm PDT

Smith has a couple more North American dates lined up soon, plus some with Bruno Mars later this fall.

Jorja Smith 2017 Tour Dates:

08/28 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room at the Observatory

08/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

08/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

09/01-03 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival

09/02-03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made in America Festival

10/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden $

10/10 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum $

$ = w/ Bruno Mars