Ducktails announces new album, Jersey Devil, shares lead single, “Map to the Stars”: Stream

Last summer, Matt Mondanile announced his departure from Real Estate to focus on his solo project as Ducktails. That renewed attention has led to the bedroom pop outfit’s latest full-length, Jersey Devil, due out October 6th via Mondanile’s own New Images.

Ducktails’ sixth album overall and follow-up to 2015’s St. Catherine, Jersey Devil was recorded over two years before being mixed in Hoboken, New Jersey at Sonic Youth’s Echo Canyon studio with engineer Ernie Indradat. To help out with the production and recording, Mondanile called on producer/composer John Anderson (Sky Ferreira, Girls), who also contributed guitar, as welll as drummer John da Costa, South Korean bassist Chi Yoon Hae of Parasol, and backup singers Malcolm Perkins and Samira Winter.

As a first listen to the effort, Ducktails has shared the dream lead single “Map to the Stars”. Take a listen below, and pre-order the album here.

Jersey Devil Artwork:

Jersey Devil Tracklist:

01. Map to the Stars

02. Light a Candle

03. In the Hallway

04. Keeper of the Garden

05. Solitary Star

06. Lover

07. Mannequin

08. Wearing a Mask

09. Shattered Mirror Travel

10. The Rising Sun

In addition to the new album, Ducktails has announced a fresh run of international tour dates. Find his complete itinerary below.

Ducktails 2017 Tour Dates:

09/07 – Davenport @ Raccoon Motel

09/08 – Chicago @ The Empty Bottle

09/09 – Madison @ The Frequency

09/12 – Hanover, DE @ V17

09/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Club Heim!

09/14 – Cologne, DE @ Gewolbe

09/21 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool International Festival of Psychedelia

09/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/02 – London, UK @ Moth Club

10/06 – Bergen, NO @ Landmark

10/10 – Bordeaux, FR @ Iboat

10/11 – Roubaix, FR @ La Cave Aux Poetes

10/12 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympic

10/13 – Sion, CH @ Le Port Franc

10/14 – Winston Salem, NC @ Phuzz Festival

10/18 – Tokyo, JP @ O-nest

10/19 – Tokyo, JP @ UNIT

10/20 – Matsumoto @ Give me little more

10/21 – Osaka, JP @ Shangri@la

10/23 – Fukuoka, JP @ Utero

10/25 – Okinawa Naha, JP @ Output

10/27 – Taipei, TW @ Witch House

10/28 – Taichung, TW @ Forro Cafe

10/29 – Kaohsiung, TW @ TBA

10/31 – Manila, PH @ Mow’s Bar, Quezon City

11/02 – Shanghai, CN @ Yuyintang

11/03 – Beijing, CN @ School

11/05 – Chengdu, CN @ Nu Space

11/14 – Seoul, KR @ TBA

11/17 – Bangkok, TH @ Rockademy

11/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

11/24 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

11/25 – New York, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

11/27 – Cleveland, OH @ The Winchester

12/06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

12/09- Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom