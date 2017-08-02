Ducktails announces new album, Jersey Devil, shares lead single, “Map to the Stars”: Stream

Last summer, Matt Mondanile announced his departure from Real Estate to focus on his solo project as Ducktails. That renewed attention has led to the bedroom pop outfit’s latest full-length, Jersey Devil, due out October 6th via Mondanile’s own New Images.
Ducktails’ sixth album overall and follow-up to 2015’s St. Catherine, Jersey Devil was recorded over two years before being mixed in Hoboken, New Jersey at Sonic Youth’s Echo Canyon studio with engineer Ernie Indradat. To help out with the production and recording, Mondanile called on producer/composer John Anderson (Sky Ferreira, Girls), who also contributed guitar, as welll as drummer John da Costa, South Korean bassist Chi Yoon Hae of Parasol, and backup singers Malcolm Perkins and Samira Winter.
As a first listen to the effort, Ducktails has shared the dream lead single “Map to the Stars”. Take a listen below, and pre-order the album here.
Jersey Devil Artwork:
Jersey Devil Tracklist:
01. Map to the Stars
02. Light a Candle
03. In the Hallway
04. Keeper of the Garden
05. Solitary Star
06. Lover
07. Mannequin
08. Wearing a Mask
09. Shattered Mirror Travel
10. The Rising Sun
In addition to the new album, Ducktails has announced a fresh run of international tour dates. Find his complete itinerary below.
Ducktails 2017 Tour Dates:
09/07 – Davenport @ Raccoon Motel
09/08 – Chicago @ The Empty Bottle
09/09 – Madison @ The Frequency
09/12 – Hanover, DE @ V17
09/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Club Heim!
09/14 – Cologne, DE @ Gewolbe
09/21 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool International Festival of Psychedelia
09/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
10/02 – London, UK @ Moth Club
10/06 – Bergen, NO @ Landmark
10/10 – Bordeaux, FR @ Iboat
10/11 – Roubaix, FR @ La Cave Aux Poetes
10/12 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympic
10/13 – Sion, CH @ Le Port Franc
10/14 – Winston Salem, NC @ Phuzz Festival
10/18 – Tokyo, JP @ O-nest
10/19 – Tokyo, JP @ UNIT
10/20 – Matsumoto @ Give me little more
10/21 – Osaka, JP @ Shangri@la
10/23 – Fukuoka, JP @ Utero
10/25 – Okinawa Naha, JP @ Output
10/27 – Taipei, TW @ Witch House
10/28 – Taichung, TW @ Forro Cafe
10/29 – Kaohsiung, TW @ TBA
10/31 – Manila, PH @ Mow’s Bar, Quezon City
11/02 – Shanghai, CN @ Yuyintang
11/03 – Beijing, CN @ School
11/05 – Chengdu, CN @ Nu Space
11/14 – Seoul, KR @ TBA
11/17 – Bangkok, TH @ Rockademy
11/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
11/24 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
11/25 – New York, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg
11/27 – Cleveland, OH @ The Winchester
12/06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
12/09- Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom