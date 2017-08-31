Face-value ticket resale platform to launch in US this fall

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift launched a potentially industry-shifting concert ticketing system. Dubbed “Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan,” it essentially rewards better concert seat opportunities to those fans who shell out more money for merchandise.

For those in the US not pleased with this pay-for-play model, as well as others that are often gamed by ticket scalpers and bots, a solution may be on the horizon. Twickets, a UK-based company that allows for fans to trade concert and live event tickets at face value, is launching stateside this fall.

Since its inception in 2015, it’s become the largest service of its kind in Europe. And it’s not just ticket customers who are satisfied — Twickets has successfully partnered with high-profile artists to ensure their fanbase isn’t left feeling the burn of price gauging. Among them: Adele and her Wembley finale shows, Ed Sheeran’s UK dates, and Queen + Adam Lambert’s UK tour. Twickets has also been involved in various UK festivals.

Most recently, Twickets extended its reach into Australia. There, the platform worked on events presented by artists such as Sigur Ros, DJ Shadow, Laura Marling, Stormzy, and one of the area’s largest concert promoters, Frontier Touring.

“When it comes to the secondary ticketing market, the US and the UK share similar challenges, so we’re thrilled with this opportunity to now bring Twickets to the US, where I think most people have forgotten what it’s like to purchase a face-value ticket,” Twickets founder and entrepreneur Richard Davies said in a press statement. “Helping fans pay the fair price to see their favorite shows is what drives me and the team every day, and our launch in the US is a major step in ensuring that fans everywhere have access to face-value tickets to live music events by the artists they love.”

