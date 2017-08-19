Father John Misty responds to Ryan Adams’ Twitter insults

Earlier today, Ryan Adams hurled some Twitter insults in the direction of Father John Misty. In response to FJM’s upcoming appearance on Austin City Limits, Adams tweeted, “It’s so wonderful you booked the most self-important asshole on Earth to ‘break it all down for us’ while he does his Nick Cave impression.” Adams went on to refer to FJM’s Josh Tillman as “Elton Josh” and “Sir Fuckhead,” adding, “He sounds like shit Elton John but if he was just sitting in a corner staring at his hands on LSD.”

Though Adams later deleted the tweets and posted an apology to Instagram, Father John Misty has now responded. In a short video published to Facebook, J. Tillman can be heard saying trolling, “Ryan Adams called me the most important asshole on Earth.”