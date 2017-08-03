Father John Misty shares stop-motion video for “Things It Would Have Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution”: Watch

Father John Misty may already be mixing his next record, but he’s still not finished promoting his previous LP, Pure Comedy. Today, he’s released a new stop-motion animation video for the album single “Things It Would Have Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution”.

The video finds a woman walking through the post apocalyptic landscape of a world that’s been ravished by environmental catastrophe. It’s the type of planet where only the cockroaches are around to party. As she walks by signs displaying lyrics from Misty’s song, she gathers up now-useless cellphones, even though there’s no one left to even send a text message.

Check out the clip above. You can also head to Father John Misty’s eBay page to bid on some of the puppets used in the video. Proceeds from the auctions will be donated to the Environmental Defense Fund. The first puppets are up for sale beginning today and the auctions will run through August 13th.