Females rule in Grizzly Bear’s video for “Mourning Sound”: Watch

Grizzly Bear’s new video for “Mourning Sound” is, according to a press release, “a playful, pastel-drenched commentary on women’s liberation.” Directed by Beatrice Pegard and starring Clemence Poesy (Harry Potter, In Bruges), the clip features a group of sternly defiant women dancing their way through a luxurious mansion. There’s the take-no-shit bride, the race car driver-slash-mother, and the literally bright scientist. You even get some drumming on man butts and rainbow nipple beams, so perhaps the video should be labeled slightly NSFW. Take a look up above.
“Mourning Sound” is the lead single off Painted Ruins, Grizzly Bear’s first new album since 2012’s Shields. Due out August 18th, the band will support the release with a full fall tour. Find the updated itinerary below.
Grizzly Bear 2017 Tour Dates:
08/14 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
08/15 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston
08/16 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston
08/23 – New York, NY @ Public Arts
10/04 – Dublin, IR @ Vicar Street
10/05 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
10/06 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
10/08 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC
10/09 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
10/10 – Bexhill On The Sea, UK @ Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion
10/12 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
10/13 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
10/14 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
10/16 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
11/01 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
11/09 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
11/10-12 – Austin, TX @ Sound on Sound Fest
11/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/15 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
11/16 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore
11/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
11/19 – Iztacalco, MX @ Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
11/26 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
11/27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
11/28 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
12/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
12/03 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
12/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
12/08 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
12/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
12/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater
12/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater
12/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
12/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern