Females rule in Grizzly Bear’s video for “Mourning Sound”: Watch

Visuals for the lead single off Painted Ruins

on August 14, 2017, 10:35am
Grizzly Bears new video for “Mourning Sound” is, according to a press release, “a playful, pastel-drenched commentary on women’s liberation.” Directed by Beatrice Pegard and starring Clemence Poesy (Harry PotterIn Bruges), the clip features a group of sternly defiant women dancing their way through a luxurious mansion. There’s the take-no-shit bride, the race car driver-slash-mother, and the literally bright scientist. You even get some drumming on man butts and rainbow nipple beams, so perhaps the video should be labeled slightly NSFW. Take a look up above.

“Mourning Sound” is the lead single off Painted Ruins, Grizzly Bear’s first new album since 2012’s ShieldsDue out August 18th, the band will support the release with a full fall tour. Find the updated itinerary below.

Grizzly Bear 2017 Tour Dates:
08/14 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
08/15 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston
08/16 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston
08/23 – New York, NY @ Public Arts
10/04 – Dublin, IR @ Vicar Street
10/05 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
10/06 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
10/08 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC
10/09 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
10/10 – Bexhill On The Sea, UK @ Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion
10/12 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
10/13 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
10/14 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
10/16 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
11/01 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
11/09 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
11/10-12 – Austin, TX @ Sound on Sound Fest
11/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/15 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
11/16 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore
11/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
11/19 – Iztacalco, MX @ Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
11/26 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
11/27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
11/28 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
12/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
12/03 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
12/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
12/08 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
12/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
12/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater
12/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater
12/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
12/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

