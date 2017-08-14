Females rule in Grizzly Bear’s video for “Mourning Sound”: Watch

Grizzly Bear’s new video for “Mourning Sound” is, according to a press release, “a playful, pastel-drenched commentary on women’s liberation.” Directed by Beatrice Pegard and starring Clemence Poesy (Harry Potter, In Bruges), the clip features a group of sternly defiant women dancing their way through a luxurious mansion. There’s the take-no-shit bride, the race car driver-slash-mother, and the literally bright scientist. You even get some drumming on man butts and rainbow nipple beams, so perhaps the video should be labeled slightly NSFW. Take a look up above.

“Mourning Sound” is the lead single off Painted Ruins, Grizzly Bear’s first new album since 2012’s Shields. Due out August 18th, the band will support the release with a full fall tour. Find the updated itinerary below.

Grizzly Bear 2017 Tour Dates:

08/14 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

08/15 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston

08/16 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston

08/23 – New York, NY @ Public Arts

10/04 – Dublin, IR @ Vicar Street

10/05 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

10/06 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/08 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC

10/09 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

10/10 – Bexhill On The Sea, UK @ Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

10/12 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

10/13 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

10/14 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

10/16 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

11/01 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/09 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

11/10-12 – Austin, TX @ Sound on Sound Fest

11/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/15 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

11/16 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore

11/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

11/19 – Iztacalco, MX @ Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

11/26 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

11/27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

11/28 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

12/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

12/03 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

12/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

12/08 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

12/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

12/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater

12/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater

12/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

12/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern