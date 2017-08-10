Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie expand US tour

Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie joined forces to release their self-titled collaborative album back in June. For the last few weeks, they have been supporting the record on one of the summer’s best tours. Now, the pair has announced a second leg of that trek which takes place in the fall.
(Read: The 30 Best Songs from Movie Soundtracks)
Commencing on October 14th, the itinerary features dates in San Diego, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charleston, Orlando, and Austin before wrapping up in Sugar Land, Texas in mid-November. Buckingham and McVie’s continued touring is rather apt, considering the two conceived of the new album while on Fleetwood Mac’s On With the Show Tour some three years ago.
Consult the full itinerary below.
Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie 2017 Tour Dates:
08/10 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
08/11 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Event Center
10/14 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic
10/15 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
10/17 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theater
10/19 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
10/20 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino
10/22 – Midland, TX @ Noel Wagner Performing Arts Center
10/24 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
10/25 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Performance Hall
10/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
10/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre
10/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Northdrop Auditorium
10/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
11/02 – Charleston, WV @ The Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences
11/03 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live
11/05 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater
11/07 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center
11/09 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
11/11 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena
11/12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theatre
11/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
11/15 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
11/16 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
Watch the two musicians perform their “In My World” single on CBS This Morning: