Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie expand US tour

Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie joined forces to release their self-titled collaborative album back in June. For the last few weeks, they have been supporting the record on one of the summer’s best tours. Now, the pair has announced a second leg of that trek which takes place in the fall.

(Read: The 30 Best Songs from Movie Soundtracks)

Commencing on October 14th, the itinerary features dates in San Diego, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charleston, Orlando, and Austin before wrapping up in Sugar Land, Texas in mid-November. Buckingham and McVie’s continued touring is rather apt, considering the two conceived of the new album while on Fleetwood Mac’s On With the Show Tour some three years ago.

Consult the full itinerary below.

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie 2017 Tour Dates:

08/10 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

08/11 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Event Center

10/14 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic

10/15 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

10/17 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theater

10/19 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

10/20 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino

10/22 – Midland, TX @ Noel Wagner Performing Arts Center

10/24 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

10/25 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Performance Hall

10/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

10/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre

10/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Northdrop Auditorium

10/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

11/02 – Charleston, WV @ The Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences

11/03 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live

11/05 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater

11/07 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center

11/09 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

11/11 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena

11/12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theatre

11/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

11/15 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

11/16 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

Watch the two musicians perform their “In My World” single on CBS This Morning: