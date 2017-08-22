Flying Lotus announces North American tour of new 3D live show

Photo by Amy Price

Flying Lotus’ feature film debut, Kuso, wasn’t in 3D — but his new tour will be. The polymath producer has announced a North American trek during which he’ll bring his new 3D live show across the continent.

The show premiered at this year’s FYF Fest, but fans will be able to get a much better view of the visuals when FlyLo hits the road beginning in October. The first stops on the itinerary are a pair of concerts at the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery, where FlyLo will be joined by frequent collaborator Thundercat as part of Red Bull Music Music Academy Festival Los Angeles. There will also be a Halloween show at Emo’s in Austin, Texas, plus gigs in Las Vegas, Brooklyn, Toronto, Vancouver, and Seattle. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25th, and you can find the full schedule below.

Flying Lotus 2017 Tour Dates:

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery *

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery *

10/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/27 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

10/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/30 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/31 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/01 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theatre

11/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/03 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVa

11/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

11/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/09 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

11/10 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

11/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theater

11/12 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall

11/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

11/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/16 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman KC

11/17 – Denver, CO @ EXDO

11/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

11/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

11/22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

* = w/ Thundercat

Here’s one of Flying Lotus and Thundercat’s most recent collaborations, “North Star3”: