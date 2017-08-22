Flying Lotus announces North American tour of new 3D live show

Photo by Amy Price
Flying Lotus’ feature film debut, Kuso, wasn’t in 3D — but his new tour will be. The polymath producer has announced a North American trek during which he’ll bring his new 3D live show across the continent.
The show premiered at this year’s FYF Fest, but fans will be able to get a much better view of the visuals when FlyLo hits the road beginning in October. The first stops on the itinerary are a pair of concerts at the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery, where FlyLo will be joined by frequent collaborator Thundercat as part of Red Bull Music Music Academy Festival Los Angeles. There will also be a Halloween show at Emo’s in Austin, Texas, plus gigs in Las Vegas, Brooklyn, Toronto, Vancouver, and Seattle. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25th, and you can find the full schedule below.
Flying Lotus 2017 Tour Dates:
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery *
10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery *
10/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/27 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
10/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/30 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/31 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/01 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theatre
11/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/03 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVa
11/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
11/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/09 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
11/10 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
11/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theater
11/12 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall
11/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
11/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
11/16 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman KC
11/17 – Denver, CO @ EXDO
11/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
11/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
11/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
11/22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland
* = w/ Thundercat
Here’s one of Flying Lotus and Thundercat’s most recent collaborations, “North Star3”: