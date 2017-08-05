Foo Fighters’ 32-song, three-and-a-half hour Lollapalooza aftershow was something to behold: Video + Setlist

Photo by Philip Cosores

Foo Fighters weren’t on Lollapalooza’s lineup, but their presence was definitely felt in Chicago on Friday night as the band hit the stage at the Metro for an intimate, last-minute aftershow. A 1,100-capacity crowd witnessed the band tear through a career-spanning 32-song set that clocked in at three-and-a-half hours (!).

In addition to previewing tracks from their new album, Concrete and Gold, the band played a barrage of cover songs. Of particular note was a rendition of Jane’s Addiction’s “Mountain Song” which saw a surprise appearance from Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell.

Watch fan-shot footage and see the full setlist below. Concrete and Gold is out September 15th and the band will be embarking on an expansive tour in support.

#mountainsong #foofighters #perryfarrell A post shared by ronda_c (@ronda_c) on Aug 5, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

@foofighters "Run" at @metrochicago last night. #lolla #foofighters #ALTSTL #alt1049 A post shared by ALT 104.9 FM (@alt1049fm) on Aug 5, 2017 at 7:05am PDT

Tight #foofighters #afterparty A post shared by Daniel Carcillo (@danielcarcillo13) on Aug 4, 2017 at 10:57pm PDT

White Limo 🤘🔥 #Repost @antoniolopezphotography ・・・ #foofighters #metrochicago #davegrohl A post shared by Foo Fighters Team (@foofightersteam) on Aug 5, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

Setlist:

Aurora

Run (New Song)

All My Life

Times Like These

White Limo

Learn to Fly

The Sky Is a Neighborhood (New song)

Something From Nothing

The Pretender

Big Me

Cold Day in the Sun

Congregation

La Dee Da (New song)

Walk

These Days

My Hero

Skin and Bones

Dirty Water

Rope

Arlandria

Sunday Rain (New song)

Mountain Song (Jane’s Addiction cover) (with Perry Farrell)

Monkey Wrench

This Is a Call

I’ll Stick Around

Miss You (The Rolling Stones cover)

Under Pressure (Queen cover)

Stay With Me (Faces cover)

Breakdown (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover)

Best of You

Let There Be Rock (AC/DC cover)

Everlong