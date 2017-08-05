Foo Fighters’ 32-song, three-and-a-half hour Lollapalooza aftershow was something to behold: Video + Setlist

Photo by Philip Cosores
Foo Fighters weren’t on Lollapalooza’s lineup, but their presence was definitely felt in Chicago on Friday night as the band hit the stage at the Metro for an intimate, last-minute aftershow. A 1,100-capacity crowd witnessed the band tear through a career-spanning 32-song set that clocked in at three-and-a-half hours (!).
In addition to previewing tracks from their new album, Concrete and Gold, the band played a barrage of cover songs. Of particular note was a rendition of Jane’s Addiction’s “Mountain Song” which saw a surprise appearance from Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell.
Watch fan-shot footage and see the full setlist below. Concrete and Gold is out September 15th and the band will be embarking on an expansive tour in support.
Setlist:
Aurora
Run (New Song)
All My Life
Times Like These
White Limo
Learn to Fly
The Sky Is a Neighborhood (New song)
Something From Nothing
The Pretender
Big Me
Cold Day in the Sun
Congregation
La Dee Da (New song)
Walk
These Days
My Hero
Skin and Bones
Dirty Water
Rope
Arlandria
Sunday Rain (New song)
Mountain Song (Jane’s Addiction cover) (with Perry Farrell)
Monkey Wrench
This Is a Call
I’ll Stick Around
Miss You (The Rolling Stones cover)
Under Pressure (Queen cover)
Stay With Me (Faces cover)
Breakdown (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover)
Best of You
Let There Be Rock (AC/DC cover)
Everlong