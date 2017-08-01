Foo Fighters announce intimate club show during Lollapalooza

Photo by Nathan Dainty

Foo Fighters aren’t on this year’s Lollapalooza bill, but their presence will definitely be felt in Chicago this weekend. The band has just announced a last-minute intimate club show to take place at the 1,100-capacity Metro on Friday, August 4th. Tickets go on sale today (August 1st) at 11:00 am local time.

For Foo Fighters, the show comes in advance of their new album, Concrete and Gold, and supporting world tour. The band previously played the Metro in 2011 in conjunction with their own headlining performance at Lolla.

Surprise! See you at @metrochicago Friday, 8.4.17. Tickets on sale today at 11am local time. https://t.co/DImaofin2h pic.twitter.com/6qi6kxEcI5 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 1, 2017

The Metro will play host to several major shows during this weekend’s Lollapalooza. In addition to Foo Fighters, the club will feature after shows headlined by Arcade Fire, Blink-182, Spoon, and The Head and the Heart.