Foo Fighters announce new concert film recorded on the Acropolis of Athens

Photo by Nathan Dainty

“Landmarks Live in Concert” is a music series from PBS in which artists perform at some of the world’s most historic sites. The latest episode highlights Foo Fighters’ concert in Greece from earlier this summer

Set to air on November 10th, the live film captures the Grammy-winning rockers as they light up the Acropolis of Athens. Specifically, Dave Grohl & co. take the stage at the famous Odeon of Herodes Atticus, a stone theatre whose origins date back to 161 AD.

“We’ve done some crazy things over the last 20 years, but I think this might be the craziest thing the Foo Fighters have ever done,” Grohl said in a press statement of the concert, which took place just this past July.

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, the series’ current host, was similarly blown away by the performance. “The Acropolis hasn’t been rocked that hard in a while — maybe 2500 hundred years, give or take. It was an amazing experience, made extra special that I could spend it with my longtime friends, the mighty Foos.”

As a preview of the forthcoming episode, PBS has shared a clip of the Foos shredding through their classic cut “Everlong”. Watch it below.

Foos recently delivered a monster 32-song set during their intimate Lollapalooza aftershow. Their new album, Concrete and Gold, which features drums from the Sir Paul McCartney, arrives September 15th.

Setlist:

Times Like These (Dave alone and then joined by band)

All My Life

Learn to Fly

The Pretender

Wanted Dead or Alive / Another One Bites the Dust / Blietzkrieg Bop (Bon Jovi/Queen/The Ramones covers)

La Dee Da

Walk

These Days

My Hero

We Will Rock You (Queen cover) (Harper Grohl on the drums)

Dirty Water

This Is a Call

Arlandria

Rope

Arrows (live debut)

Monkey Wrench

Sunday Rain

Best of You

Run

Everlong