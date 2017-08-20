Foo Fighters perform “Never Gonna Give Up” with Rick Astley in Japan: Watch

As fate would have it, Foo Fighters and Rick Astley were both on the bill at this weekend’s Summer Sonic Festival in Japan. During their own headlining set, Foo Fighters invited Astley onstage to join them in performing his No. 1 single-turned-viral meme, “Never Gonna Give Up”. Appropriately, however, the band initially trolled the audience by performing the opening licks to Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”. Only after Astley began singing the lyrics to “Never Gonna Give Up” did it the onstage RickRoll become evident. Watch above.