Foo Fighters unleash new single/video “The Sky Is a Neighborhood”: Stream

Foo Fighters have unleashed “The Sky Is a Neighborhood”, the second single form their upcoming album, Concrete and Gold. As was the case with “Run”, the single is accompanied with an ambitious music video directed by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. Watch above.

Of the song, Grohl says, “One night I was lying out looking up at stars. Just imagining all of these stars as places that have life on them as well, and I decided that the sky is a neighborhood, that we need to keep our shit together in order to survive in this universe full of life. But I had no music yet. I just had the title. So everyday I would walk around, kind of humming this thing in my head.” Eventually, Grohl and the rest of Foo Fighters did finish the song, over the course of a single afternoon.

As for the video, a press release describes it as “a kaleidoscopic sci-fi mini-epic as massive as the slow burning rock anthem that gave it life. Hypnotic swirls of color of extraterrestrial origin, glowing eyes, levitating children and more combine to create an otherworldly cinematic palette equal parts beautiful and creepy—the result being arguably the most striking video in the Foo Fighters’ multiple award-winning canon.”

In keeping with the theme of the video, Foo Fighters have also launched an online constellation viewer. Using your mobile phone, visit sky.foofighters.com.

Concrete and Gold, the band’s ninth album to date, is out September 15th. The band has been previewing the album as part of a festival tour across Europe and Japan this summer and will soon embark on a North American leg.