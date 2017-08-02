Four Tet shares vibrant new song “Planet”: Stream

Menu
August 01, 2017
On the heels of his latest single, “Two Thousand and Seventeen”, electronic artist Four Tet has shared another new song, “Planet”. In an interview with BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac, mastermind Kieran Hebden said he’s been “making music for the past 10 months,” so a follow-up to 2015’s Morning/Evening could very well be on the way.

“Planet” incorporates the same metallic strings as “Two Thousand and Seventeen” but here they’re buoyed by a club-ready dance beat, seductive vocal samples, and synths that evoke a sky filled with fireworks. Listen to it below.

