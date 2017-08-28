Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Frank Ocean premieres new song “Provider”: Stream

R&B crooner took over Beats 1 Radio for a new installment of blonded RADIO

by
on August 27, 2017, 10:10pm
0 comments

Photo by Philip Cosores

Frank Ocean returned to Beats 1 Radio on Sunday night for a new episode of blonded RADIO. As par for the course, the R&B debuted a new song of his own, “Provider”. Take a listen below.

As Pitchfork points out, “Provider” includes a reference to Aphex Twin’s Richard D. James. “Stiff smile just like I’m Aphex Twin,” he sings.

Later in the episode, Ocean freestyled over 2 Chainz’s “Rolls Royce Bitch”.

During previous installments of blonded RADIO, Ocean premiered “Lens”“Chanel”a “Slide on Me” remix featuring Young Thug, “RAF” featuring ASAP Rocky and Quavo, and  a solo version of “Biking”.

Previous Story
Miley Cyrus goes retro with “Younger Now” performance at VMAs: Watch
No comments
More Stories