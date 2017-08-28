Frank Ocean premieres new song “Provider”: Stream

Photo by Philip Cosores

Frank Ocean returned to Beats 1 Radio on Sunday night for a new episode of blonded RADIO. As par for the course, the R&B debuted a new song of his own, “Provider”. Take a listen below.

As Pitchfork points out, “Provider” includes a reference to Aphex Twin’s Richard D. James. “Stiff smile just like I’m Aphex Twin,” he sings.

Later in the episode, Ocean freestyled over 2 Chainz’s “Rolls Royce Bitch”.

During previous installments of blonded RADIO, Ocean premiered “Lens”, “Chanel”, a “Slide on Me” remix featuring Young Thug, “RAF” featuring ASAP Rocky and Quavo, and a solo version of “Biking”.