Garbage share politically fraught video for “No Horses”: Watch

Drummer Butch Vig described the new single from Garbage, “No Horses”, as “very Patti Smith stream of consciousness, very pertinent politically to what’s going on.” In the clip’s new video, director Scott Stuckey doubles down on that theme. The clip is a barrage of images reflecting social unrest, blind consumerism, and war. Between it all is a robed Shirley Manson literally washing the feet of the elite — who happen to be her bandmates.

“It’s been my observation that when governments disregard their citizens for their own greed, the ensuing soundtrack usually kick’s ass,” Scott said of the song and it’s accompanying visuals. “Like Nina Simone’s ‘Mississippi Goddam’ or the Clash’s ‘Straight To Hell’, ‘No Horses’ made me realize that I’m not going insane, these really are fucked up times. The lyrics are powerful so the challenge was to add something visually that wouldn’t ruin the individual’s interpretation.”

Take a look above. Garbage have a handful more dates of their co-headling tour with Blondie coming up; find their complete itinerary below.

Garbage 2017 Tour Dates:

08/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts *

08/03 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap *

08/05 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater *

08/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheater *

08/08 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena *

08/09 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live *

08/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits *

08/12 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom *

08/14 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de Los Deportes *

09/15 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino

09/16 – Del Mar, CA @ Kaaboo Del Mar Festival

10/20-21 – Guadalajara, MX @ Coordenada

* = w/ Blondie