Get ready for a Joker origin movie from Todd Phillips and Martin Scorsese

Start laughing: Warner Brothers and DC Films are toying with the idea of a Joker origin film. Yes, despite the various problems that have besieged their ill-fated DC Cinematic Universe, the likes of which include the possible departure of Ben Affleck, aka Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, they find it in their right mind to go back in time and unlock the mystery of Gotham’s greatest clown. Which, of course, defeats the purpose of the villain altogether and takes away from his allure.

Not surprisingly, this project sounds as loopy as the Joker himself. According to Deadline, The Hangover and War Dogs mastermind Todd Phillips and 8 Mile scribe Scott Silver are penning the script that’s said to be an origin story “set in early-’80s Gotham City that isn’t meant to feel like a DC movie as much as one of Scorsese’s films from that era, like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull or The King Of Comedy.” Speaking of which, Martin Scorsese plans on producing the film with Phillips, who would serve as director.

Seeing how the film’s set years and years prior to the events of Suicide Squad and whatever Batman movie Matthew Reeves will eventually cook up (god willing), the film will reportedly “launch the character with a different actor, possibly younger.” So, start speculating on who’s going to jump on this ship. Our shot-in-the-dark guess is Jonah Hill, seeing how the ol’ War Dog himself is currently in the best shape of his life, and could easily take down … whatever, the joke isn’t funny anymore.

Stay tuned to see how this one shakes down. Keep in mind, there’s still no director attached to The Flash, brother Casey Affleck doubts Affleck will return as the Dark Knight, and Warner Brothers also wants a Harley Quinn spinoff.