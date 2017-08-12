Gorillaz dust off “Empire Ants” for first performance in 7 years at Outside Lands: Setlist + Video

Gorillaz pulled out all the stops for their headlining performance at San Francisco’s Outside Lands Music Festival on Friday. The 26-song setlist pulled from all four of the band’s albums and included guest appearances galore from the likes of Pusha T, Kali Uchis, De La Soul, and Del the Funky Homosapien. Also of note was the first performance of “Empire Ants” in seven years, featuring Yukimi Nagno of Little Dragon.
You can replay the full performance here, or watch fan-shot footage of “Empire Ants” and “Clint Eastwood” featuring Del the Funky Homosapien below. The full setlist is also posted below.
Setlist:
M1 A1
Last Living Souls
Saturnz Barz
Tomorrow Comes Today
Rhinestone Eyes
She’s My Collar (with Kali Uchis)
Let Me Out (with Pusha T)
Momentz (with De La Soul)
Sleeping Powder
19/2000
On Melancholy Hill
Empire Ants (with Yukimi Nagano)
Busted and Blue
El Mañana
Carnival (with Anthony Hamilton) (2D Special Version)
Dirty Harry (with Bootie Brown)
Strobelite (with Peven Everett)
Andromeda
Sex Murder Party (with Jamie Principle) (and Zebra Katz)
Garage Palace (with Little Simz)
We Got the Power (with Little Simz)
Encore:
Stylo (with Peven Everett) (and Bootie Brown)
Feel Good Inc. (with De La Soul)
Clint Eastwood (with Del the Funky Homosapien)
Don’t Get Lost in Heaven
Demon Days