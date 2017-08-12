Gorillaz dust off “Empire Ants” for first performance in 7 years at Outside Lands: Setlist + Video

Gorillaz pulled out all the stops for their headlining performance at San Francisco’s Outside Lands Music Festival on Friday. The 26-song setlist pulled from all four of the band’s albums and included guest appearances galore from the likes of Pusha T, Kali Uchis, De La Soul, and Del the Funky Homosapien. Also of note was the first performance of “Empire Ants” in seven years, featuring Yukimi Nagno of Little Dragon.

You can replay the full performance here, or watch fan-shot footage of “Empire Ants” and “Clint Eastwood” featuring Del the Funky Homosapien below. The full setlist is also posted below.

Setlist:

M1 A1

Last Living Souls

Saturnz Barz

Tomorrow Comes Today

Rhinestone Eyes

She’s My Collar (with Kali Uchis)

Let Me Out (with Pusha T)

Momentz (with De La Soul)

Sleeping Powder

19/2000

On Melancholy Hill

Empire Ants (with Yukimi Nagano)

Busted and Blue

El Mañana

Carnival (with Anthony Hamilton) (2D Special Version)

Dirty Harry (with Bootie Brown)

Strobelite (with Peven Everett)

Andromeda

Sex Murder Party (with Jamie Principle) (and Zebra Katz)

Garage Palace (with Little Simz)

We Got the Power (with Little Simz)

Encore:

Stylo (with Peven Everett) (and Bootie Brown)

Feel Good Inc. (with De La Soul)

Clint Eastwood (with Del the Funky Homosapien)

Don’t Get Lost in Heaven

Demon Days