Gorillaz share 3D dance video for “Strobelite”: Watch

Gorillaz have shared a new video for “Strobelite” from their latest album, Humanz. In the Raoul Skinbeck-directed clip, Jamie Hewlett’s 3D animations come to life on a live-action disco dance floor. Also look out for cameos from Humanz collaborators like Vince Staples and Savages’ Jehnny Beth. Watch above.

Along with the video, Gorillaz have confirmed a pair of new remixes on the way. A reworking of “Strobelite” by Kaytranada is set to land on Friday, August 18th. A second, “dancehall remix” of “Saturnz Barz” by Cadenza, featuring all new verses from Mad Cobra, Assassin, Kila P and Teddy Bruckshot in addition to original vocals by Popcaan and Damon Albarn, will be released for Notting Hill Carnival on August 27th.