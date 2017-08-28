Menu
Gorillaz unveil new “Saturnz Barz” remix: Stream

The Cadenza remix features new verses from Jamaican musicians Mad Cobra, Assassin, and Teddy Bruckshot

by
on August 28, 2017, 3:39pm
To coincide with this year’s Notting Hill Carnival in London, Gorillaz have unveiled a new remix of “Saturnz Barz” from their latest album Humanz. The Cadenza remix features new verses from Jamaican dancehall musicians Mad Cobra, Assassin, as well as grime MCs Killa P and Teddy Bruckshot, in addition to original vocals by Popcaan and Damon Albarn. Take a listen below.

The remix is just the latest in a string of reworks from Gorillaz. Earlier this month, Kaytranda unveiled a dub-influenced take on “Strobelite”. Prior to that, Bonobo remixed Andromeda” and Claptone reworked “We Got the Power”.

