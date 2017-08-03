Grandmaster Flash member The Kidd Creole arrested for murder

Nathaniel “The Kidd Creole” Glover Jr., of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, has been charged with murder, according to TMZ.

Glover, 57, is accused of stabbing a homeless man Tuesday night in midtown Manhattan. The man allegedly called Glover a gay slur before he was stabbed three time, once in the head and twice in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the New York Times, Glover was charged with second-degree murder, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Glover is a founding member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, which became the first hip-hop group inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.