Grizzly Bear perform “Mourning Sound” on Colbert: Watch

Grizzly Bear’s first record in five years, Painted Ruins, dropped last night and the band celebrated the release of their fifth LP with an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The band performed “Mourning Sound” and you can watch the replay above.

“Mourning Sound” was one of four singles released in anticipation of Painted Ruins, which also included “Four Cypresses”, “Neighbors”, and “Three Rings”. Each of these songs reflect the record’s self-assured vibe and have helped ensure that Painted Ruins’ takes its place as a worthy edition to one of modern rock’s best and most consistent catalogues. It’s almost as if these fellows know what they’re doing or something.

You can stream Painted Ruins in full here, and read David Sackllah’s B+ review of the album here. In support, the band will soon embark on a lengthy tour.

Grizzly Bear 2017 Tour Dates:

08/23 – New York, NY @ Public Arts

10/04 – Dublin, IR @ Vicar Street

10/05 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

10/06 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/08 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC

10/09 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

10/10 – Bexhill On The Sea, UK @ Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

10/12 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

10/13 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

10/14 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

10/16 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

11/01 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/09 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

11/10 – Austin, TX @ Sound on Sound Fest

11/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/15 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

11/16 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore

11/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

11/26 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

11/27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

11/28 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Riv

12/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

12/03 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

12/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

12/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

12/08 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

12/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

12/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater

12/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater

12/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

12/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern