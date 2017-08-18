Grizzly Bear perform “Mourning Sound” on Colbert: Watch

Grizzly Bear’s first record in five years, Painted Ruins, dropped last night and the band celebrated the release of their fifth LP with an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The band performed “Mourning Sound” and you can watch the replay above.
“Mourning Sound” was one of four singles released in anticipation of Painted Ruins, which also included “Four Cypresses”, “Neighbors”, and “Three Rings”. Each of these songs reflect the record’s self-assured vibe and have helped ensure that Painted Ruins’ takes its place as a worthy edition to one of modern rock’s best and most consistent catalogues. It’s almost as if these fellows know what they’re doing or something.
You can stream Painted Ruins in full here, and read David Sackllah’s B+ review of the album here. In support, the band will soon embark on a lengthy tour.
Grizzly Bear 2017 Tour Dates:
08/23 – New York, NY @ Public Arts
10/04 – Dublin, IR @ Vicar Street
10/05 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
10/06 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
10/08 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC
10/09 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
10/10 – Bexhill On The Sea, UK @ Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion
10/12 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
10/13 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
10/14 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
10/16 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
11/01 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
11/09 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
11/10 – Austin, TX @ Sound on Sound Fest
11/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/15 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
11/16 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore
11/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
11/26 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
11/27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
11/28 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Riv
12/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
12/03 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
12/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
12/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
12/08 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
12/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
12/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater
12/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater
12/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
12/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern