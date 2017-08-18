Grizzly Bear release Painted Ruins, their first album in five years: Stream

Tonight, Grizzly Bear return with Painted Ruins, their first record since taking a sabbatical after the massive tour behind 2012’s excellent Shields. Always a band that’s functioned as a democracy, Painted Ruins sees Grizzly Bear taking that spirit of symbiosis even further, as the Brooklyn foursome meld together for what our David Sackllah called “a seamlessly flowing acrobatic waltz” in his review of the album.
A great example of that collaborative ethos can be seen in bassist Chris Taylor’s taking a more significant songwriting role this time around—something that can be can be heard in both his dramatic bass playing on “Mourning Sound” and the Taylor-penned “Systole”, which features the bassist’s ever lead vocal. The tracks Grizzly Bear shared ahead of Painted Ruins’ release, “Four Cypresses”, “Neighbors”, “Three Rings” and “Mourning Sound”, showed a confident, patient band at the height of their powers, and that sense of self-assuredness and comfort permeates the entirety of the record, reasserting the notion of Grizzly Bear as one of rock’s finest bands.
Painted Ruins Artwork:
Painted Ruins Tracklist:
01. Wasted Acres
02. Mourning Sound
03. Four Cypresses
04. Three Rings
05. Losing All Sense
06. Aquarian
07. Cut-Out
08. Glass Hillside
09. Neighbors
10. Systole
11. Sky Took Hold
Grizzly Bear is about to embark on a massive world tour supporting Painted Ruins, check out the full list of dates below, and revisit the female-centric video for “Mourning Sound” as well.
Grizzly Bear 2017 Tour Dates:
08/23 – New York, NY @ Public Arts
10/04 – Dublin, IR @ Vicar Street
10/05 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
10/06 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
10/08 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC
10/09 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
10/10 – Bexhill On The Sea, UK @ Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion
10/12 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
10/13 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
10/14 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
10/16 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
11/01 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
11/09 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
11/10 – Austin, TX @ Sound on Sound Fest
11/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/15 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
11/16 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore
11/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
11/26 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
11/27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
11/28 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Riv
12/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
12/03 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
12/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
12/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
12/08 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
12/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
12/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater
12/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater
12/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
12/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern