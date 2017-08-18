Grizzly Bear release Painted Ruins, their first album in five years: Stream

Tonight, Grizzly Bear return with Painted Ruins, their first record since taking a sabbatical after the massive tour behind 2012’s excellent Shields. Always a band that’s functioned as a democracy, Painted Ruins sees Grizzly Bear taking that spirit of symbiosis even further, as the Brooklyn foursome meld together for what our David Sackllah called “a seamlessly flowing acrobatic waltz” in his review of the album.

A great example of that collaborative ethos can be seen in bassist Chris Taylor’s taking a more significant songwriting role this time around—something that can be can be heard in both his dramatic bass playing on “Mourning Sound” and the Taylor-penned “Systole”, which features the bassist’s ever lead vocal. The tracks Grizzly Bear shared ahead of Painted Ruins’ release, “Four Cypresses”, “Neighbors”, “Three Rings” and “Mourning Sound”, showed a confident, patient band at the height of their powers, and that sense of self-assuredness and comfort permeates the entirety of the record, reasserting the notion of Grizzly Bear as one of rock’s finest bands.

Painted Ruins Artwork:

Painted Ruins Tracklist:

01. Wasted Acres

02. Mourning Sound

03. Four Cypresses

04. Three Rings

05. Losing All Sense

06. Aquarian

07. Cut-Out

08. Glass Hillside

09. Neighbors

10. Systole

11. Sky Took Hold

Grizzly Bear is about to embark on a massive world tour supporting Painted Ruins, check out the full list of dates below, and revisit the female-centric video for “Mourning Sound” as well.

Grizzly Bear 2017 Tour Dates:

08/23 – New York, NY @ Public Arts

10/04 – Dublin, IR @ Vicar Street

10/05 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

10/06 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/08 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC

10/09 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

10/10 – Bexhill On The Sea, UK @ Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

10/12 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

10/13 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

10/14 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

10/16 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

11/01 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/09 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

11/10 – Austin, TX @ Sound on Sound Fest

11/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/15 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

11/16 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore

11/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

11/26 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

11/27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

11/28 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Riv

12/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

12/03 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

12/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

12/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

12/08 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

12/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

12/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater

12/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater

12/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

12/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern