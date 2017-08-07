Grouper reveals haunting new song “Children”: Stream

Fans don’t often hear from Liz Harris’ Grouper project, her releases spread out over the course of many months. But when they do, it’s usually nothing short of unforgettable. Case in point: “Children”, a new song Grouper has shared via Bandcamp.

The track is a haunting, piano-accompanied invitation into Harris’ world, and one that has ties to the last Grouper album, 2014’s excellent Ruins. “Towards the end of making RUINS I wrote a song that never made it onto the album. Though it felt aesthetically similar, something about the content and energy felt distinct in a way that didn’t fit the rest of the music,” Harris wrote in a statement.

“I pushed it away, unsure what to do with it, and eventually forgot I’d recorded it. This year, amidst chaotic and painful political times, while working on another project, it reemerged and made more sense.” Hear it in full down below.

On Friday, in conjunction with the rest of Bandcamp’s releases, Harris donated all proceeds to Silvia Rivera Law Center, Transgender Law Center and Trans Assistance Project.

For more of Grouper, revisit her surprise 7-inch, Paradise Valley, from late last year.