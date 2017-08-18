Gucci Mane announces new album, shares Migos collaboration “I Get the Bag”: Stream

Photo by Catlin Miller

The last few months have seen Gucci Mane lend his bars to the likes of Selena Gomez (“Fetish”), DJ Khaled, (“Pull a Caper”), and Big Boi (“In the South”). Now, Big Guwop is looking to retake the spotlight for himself with a new album. It’s called Mr. Davis and due to hit stores on September 15th.

The 17-track effort follows Droptopwop, released earlier this year, and features a whole host of guest collaborators. There’s The Weeknd, ASAP Rocky, ScHoolboy Q, Slim Jxmmi from Rae Sremmurd, Big Sean, and Nicki Minaj, with whom Gucci dropped “Make Love” back in March.

Migos also appears on a newly unveiled track dubbed “I Get the Bag”, which can be heard below. The two acts previously linked up on “Slippery”, off Migos’ Culture LP.

Mr. Davis Artwork:

Mr. Davis Tracklist:

01. Work in Progress (Intro)

02. Back On

03. I Get the Bag (feat. Migos)

04. Stunting Ain’t Nuthin (feat. Slim Jxmmi & Young Dolph)

05. Curve (feat. The Weeknd)

06. Enormous (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

07. Members Only

08. Money Make Ya Handsome

09. Changed (feat. Big Sean)

10. We Ride (feat. Monica)

11. Lil Story (feat. Schoolboy Q)

12. Tone It Down (feat. Chris Brown)

13. Make Love

14. Money Piling

15. Jumped Out the Whip (feat. A$AP Rocky)

16. Miss My Woe (feat. Rico Love)

17. Made It (Outro)