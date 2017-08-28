Half of The Killers won’t be performing on upcoming Wonderful Wonderful tour

Fans who go to see The Killers on their new tour supporting Wonderful Wonderful will be watching a band at half strength. Bassist Mark Stoermer (above, second from right) announced last summer that he’d be taking a break from touring, and now a new interview in Q Magazine reveals that guitarist Dave Keuning (far right) has followed suit (via Stereogum).

(Read: Lollapalooza Review: Really, Though, Who Are The Killers?)

Both members are still actively part of the Las Vegas rock group, but neither will participate in their upcoming concerts. Instead, frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci, Jr. will share the stage with a pair of hired-guns in bassist Jake Blanton and guitarist Ted Sablay, according to The Killers News.

Well, Mr. Flowers, there may be a dearth of good new rock bands out there, but at least when they go on tour, they go on tour together. Find The Killers Lite’s upcoming itinerary below.

The Killers 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

10/08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/20-22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival

10/27-29 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience

11/06 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena

11/07 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena

11/10 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena

11/13 – Manchester, UK @ Arena

11/14 – Manchester, UK @ Arena

11/16 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

11/17 – Belfast, IE @ SSE Arena

11/19 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

11/20 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

11/21 – Aberdeen, UK @ GE Arena

11/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

11/25 – Sheffield, UK @ Arena

11/27 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/28 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

01/05 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

01/06 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

01/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

01/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

01/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

01/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

01/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

01/15 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

01/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

01/17 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

01/21 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

01/23 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

01/24 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

01/30 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

02/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

02/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

02/05 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center

02/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Revisit The Killers’ performance of “The Man” on Kimmel below.