Half of The Killers won’t be performing on upcoming Wonderful Wonderful tour

Fans who go to see The Killers on their new tour supporting Wonderful Wonderful will be watching a band at half strength. Bassist Mark Stoermer (above, second from right) announced last summer that he’d be taking a break from touring, and now a new interview in Q Magazine reveals that guitarist Dave Keuning (far right) has followed suit (via Stereogum).
Both members are still actively part of the Las Vegas rock group, but neither will participate in their upcoming concerts. Instead, frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci, Jr. will share the stage with a pair of hired-guns in bassist Jake Blanton and guitarist Ted Sablay, according to The Killers News.
Well, Mr. Flowers, there may be a dearth of good new rock bands out there, but at least when they go on tour, they go on tour together. Find The Killers Lite’s upcoming itinerary below.
The Killers 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
10/08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/20-22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival
10/27-29 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience
11/06 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena
11/07 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena
11/10 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena
11/13 – Manchester, UK @ Arena
11/14 – Manchester, UK @ Arena
11/16 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
11/17 – Belfast, IE @ SSE Arena
11/19 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
11/20 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
11/21 – Aberdeen, UK @ GE Arena
11/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
11/25 – Sheffield, UK @ Arena
11/27 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
11/28 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
01/05 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
01/06 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
01/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
01/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
01/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
01/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
01/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
01/15 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
01/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
01/17 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
01/21 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
01/23 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
01/24 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
01/30 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
02/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
02/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
02/05 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center
02/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
