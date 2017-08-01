Hamilton Leithauser offers up a piano-driven cover of the Talking Heads’ “Road to Nowhere”: Stream

Photo by Steven Arroyo

Last week, Hamilton Leithauser shared with us his heartfelt cover of Shane MacGowan’s “Song With No Name” and now he’s returned with another riff on one of his favorite artists. The former Walkmen frontman’s take on the Talking Heads‘ 1985 hit “Road to Nowhere” is raucous yet intimate, sounding like something you’d hear at a pub in rural Ireland. Listen to it below.

Of the cover, Leithauser tells Entertainment Weekly:

“When I was doing this song, I realized there really isn’t any other band in the world that I’ve tried to rip off more than the Talking Heads in my career — and [have] had basically zero success. There’s been more four-tracks in my life that have been called ‘Talking Heads Ripoff 1’, ‘Talking Heads Ripoff 2’, or ‘Talking Heads Guitar’, ‘Talking Heads Drums’, and it’s never worked out. I’ve never sounded a thing like them. But there’s no band I’ve tried to sound like more…

They’ve got such a great way of repeating their lyrics and their little music parts in a way that’s so deceptively simple. I had to restructure the order of the [song’s] parts because it sounded ridiculous. I originally tried out their order and I wasn’t getting the mileage that they get.”

The cover is for Amazon’s forthcoming Open Road playlist, which will also feature the likes of White Reaper, Joshua Radin, and Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket. It will stream via Amazon Music on August 4th.