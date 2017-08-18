HBO shares super hero-themed teaser trailer for Curb Your Enthusiasm: Watch

After a five-year break, Larry David returns October 1st with a new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Today, HBO has shared a super hero-themed teaser trailer in which Larry is presented as the (reluctant) hero that the world needs.

Joining David for the forthcoming season will be most of the show’s original cast, including Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, and Susie Essman, along with guests stars Bryan Cranston, Carrie Brownstein, Nick Offerman, Elizabeth Banks, Jimmy Kimmel, Ed Begley, Jr., Nasim Pedrad, and Elizabeth Perkins are just some of the names who will tell Larry to fuck off. Additionally, Lauren Graham will have a multi-episode arc.

While plot details are being kept close to the vest, one episode will apparently feature David as a plaintiff on Judge Judy, suing a woman he claims stole his ficus plant.”