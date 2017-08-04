Here’s the cover artwork for LCD Soundsystem’s new album, American Dream

Photo by Ben Kaye

LCD Soundsystem will return with their hotly anticipated reunion album, American Dream, on September 1st. (Thanks, David Bowie!). Pre-sales for the record are live as of today, which means we’ve been given our first look at the LP’s cover art.

The image is pretty straightforward: a white hot sun in the center of a perfectly blue sky with the band’s name and album’s title plastered over it all in simple, black font. It’s definitely the band’s most colorful cover, yet somehow also the most unadorned. Check it out:

American Dream Artwork:

You can pre-order American Dream via a number of retailers here. LCD will be back out on their massive tour of multi-night stints in cities around the world next month. Many of the dates are already sold out, but you can find their complete schedule beneath the American Dream tracklist ahead.

American Dream Tracklist:

01. oh baby

02. other voices

03. i used to

04. change yr mind

05. how do you sleep?

06. tonite

07. call the police

08. american dream

09. emotional haircut

10. black screen

LCD Soundsystem 2017 Tour Dates:

08/26 – Monterrey, MX @ Hellow Festival

09/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

09/08 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

09/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

09/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

09/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

09/13 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

09/14 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

09/16 – Manchester, UK @ The Warehouse Project

09/17 – Manchester, UK @ The Warehouse Project

09/19 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

09/20 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

09/22 – London, UK @ Alexandra Place

09/23 – London, UK @ Alexandra Place

10/17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/18 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/20 – Nashville, TN @ The Municipal Auditorium

10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre

10/25 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center Theater

10/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience

10/30 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

10/31 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

11/03 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

11/04 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

11/06 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

11/07 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

11/08 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

11/09 – St. Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium

11/11 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center

11/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

12/02 – Montreal, @ QC @ Bell Arena

12/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

12/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

12/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

12/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

12/08 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

12/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Take a listen to American Dream track “call the police”: