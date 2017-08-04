Here’s the cover artwork for LCD Soundsystem’s new album, American Dream

Photo by Ben Kaye
LCD Soundsystem will return with their hotly anticipated reunion album, American Dream, on September 1st. (Thanks, David Bowie!). Pre-sales for the record are live as of today, which means we’ve been given our first look at the LP’s cover art.
The image is pretty straightforward: a white hot sun in the center of a perfectly blue sky with the band’s name and album’s title plastered over it all in simple, black font. It’s definitely the band’s most colorful cover, yet somehow also the most unadorned. Check it out:
American Dream Artwork:
You can pre-order American Dream via a number of retailers here. LCD will be back out on their massive tour of multi-night stints in cities around the world next month. Many of the dates are already sold out, but you can find their complete schedule beneath the American Dream tracklist ahead.
American Dream Tracklist:
01. oh baby
02. other voices
03. i used to
04. change yr mind
05. how do you sleep?
06. tonite
07. call the police
08. american dream
09. emotional haircut
10. black screen
LCD Soundsystem 2017 Tour Dates:
08/26 – Monterrey, MX @ Hellow Festival
09/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
09/08 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
09/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
09/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
09/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
09/13 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
09/14 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
09/16 – Manchester, UK @ The Warehouse Project
09/17 – Manchester, UK @ The Warehouse Project
09/19 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
09/20 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
09/22 – London, UK @ Alexandra Place
09/23 – London, UK @ Alexandra Place
10/17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/18 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/20 – Nashville, TN @ The Municipal Auditorium
10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre
10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre
10/25 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center Theater
10/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience
10/30 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
10/31 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
11/03 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
11/04 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
11/06 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
11/07 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
11/08 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
11/09 – St. Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium
11/11 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center
11/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
12/02 – Montreal, @ QC @ Bell Arena
12/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
12/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
12/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
12/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
12/08 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
12/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Take a listen to American Dream track “call the police”: