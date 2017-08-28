Hiss Golden Messenger shares two new tracks, “Domino (Time Will Tell)” and “When the Wall Comes Down”: Stream

Photo by Ben Kaye

M.C. Taylor will return with his second Hiss Golden Messenger album in under a year, Hallelujah Anyhow, on September 22nd (via Merge Records). Today, he’s shared the first and second listen to the Heart Like a Levee follow-up by way of a pair of tracks, “Domino (Time Will Tell)” and “When the Wall Comes Down”.

The former song is “an acknowledgment that what I do for a living is, on its face, funny,” Taylor told Uncut. “But this life has a pull for me; traveling for a living has been existentially good. It’s hard, and hard things are good, I think.” “Domino (Time Will Tell)” is a swinging number bolstered by horns and a peppy bit of guitar slide work. Check it out below.

As for “When the Wall Comes Down”, it’s impossible to make such a metaphor without bringing to mind the current political and cultural climate. Crestfallen but not dispirited, the hopeful song finds Taylor acknowledging the darkness of our times while vowing to “sing just like a songbird” anyhow. Check out the track’s lyric video below.

In addition to the fresh tracks, a handful of new tour dates have been added to Hiss Golden Messenger’s upcoming tour itinerary. Check out the updated schedule below.

Hiss Golden Messenger 2017 Tour Dates:

09/14 – Nashville, TN @ Americanafest

09/15-17 – Bristol, VA @ Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion

09/16-17 – Atlanta, GA @ Midtown Music Festival

09/19 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena #

09/20 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena #

09/21 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center #

10/14 – Columbia, SC @ Jam Room Music Festival

10/20 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

10/21 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

10/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

10/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/26 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

10/27 – Eau Claire, WI @ The Halls of Lismore

10/29 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

10/30 – Denver, CO @ The Bluebird Theater

11/02 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret

11/04 – Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown

11/05 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

11/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

11/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/11 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

11/14 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

11/15 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

11/16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

11/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

11/19 – Decatur, GA @ Eddie’s Attic

11/30 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

12/01 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

12/06 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

12/07 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

12/08 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

12/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

12/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

# = w/ Mumford & Sons