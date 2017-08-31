Ibeyi is born again (and again) in video for new single, “Deathless”, featuring Kamasi Washington: Watch

The French-Cuban twins of Ibeyi have a new record, Ash, coming out next month. For their latest single, “Deathless”, they recruited jazz saxophonist and Kendrick Lamar collaborator Kamasi Washington—who has an album of his own coming out soon—to lace the sultry track with some vibrant, sexy squeals.

“Deathless” is a fitting title for the track, as its striking, Ed Morris-directed video conjures themes of eternal rebirth. Sisters Lisa-Kaindé Diaz and Naomi Diaz are both one and separate across these 3+ minutes. Watch it above.

Ash is due out September 29th via XL Recordings. View the album artwork and tracklist below, as well as the dates for Ibeyi’s upcoming world tour.

Ash Artwork:

Ash Tracklist:

01. I Carried This For Years

02. Away Away

03. Deathless (feat. Kamasi Washington)

04. I Wanna Be Like You

05. No Man Is Big Enough For My Arms

06. Valé

07. Waves

08. Transmission/Michaelion” ft. Meshell Ndegeocello

09. Me Voy” (feat. Mala Rodriguez)

10. When Will I Learn (feat. Chilly Gonzales)

11. Numb

12. Ash

Ibeyi 2017 Tour Dates:

09/30 – Sannois, FR @ EMB

10/04 – Feyzin, FR @ L’Épicerie Moderne

10/05 – Strasbourg, FR – La Laiterie

10/06 – Lille, FR @ L’aéronef

10/11 – Rennes, FR @ L’Étage

10/12 – Nantes, FR @ Stéréolux

10/18 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

10/19 – London, UK @ Shoreditch Town Hall

10/20 – Manchester, UK – Band On The Wall

10/28 – Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell

10/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

11/01 – Washington D.C @ 9:30 Club

11/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/06 – Montreal, QC@ Corona Theatre

11/07 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Hall

11/09 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

11/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café

11/14 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

11/15 – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom

11/16 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

11/18 – San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at the Ace Hotel

11/24 – Paris, FR @ Casino de Paris (Festival Inrocks)

12/02 – Cologne, DE @ Club Bahnhof Ehernfeld

12/03 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

12/04 – Hamburg, DE – Knust

12/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

12/07 – Leuven, BE @ Het Depot