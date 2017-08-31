Ibeyi is born again (and again) in video for new single, “Deathless”, featuring Kamasi Washington: Watch

The French-Cuban twins of Ibeyi have a new record, Ash, coming out next month. For their latest single, “Deathless”, they recruited jazz saxophonist and Kendrick Lamar collaborator Kamasi Washington—who has an album of his own coming out soon—to lace the sultry track with some vibrant, sexy squeals.
“Deathless” is a fitting title for the track, as its striking, Ed Morris-directed video conjures themes of eternal rebirth. Sisters Lisa-Kaindé Diaz and Naomi Diaz are both one and separate across these 3+ minutes. Watch it above.
Ash is due out September 29th via XL Recordings. View the album artwork and tracklist below, as well as the dates for Ibeyi’s upcoming world tour.
Ash Artwork:
Ash Tracklist:
01. I Carried This For Years
02. Away Away
03. Deathless (feat. Kamasi Washington)
04. I Wanna Be Like You
05. No Man Is Big Enough For My Arms
06. Valé
07. Waves
08. Transmission/Michaelion” ft. Meshell Ndegeocello
09. Me Voy” (feat. Mala Rodriguez)
10. When Will I Learn (feat. Chilly Gonzales)
11. Numb
12. Ash
Ibeyi 2017 Tour Dates:
09/30 – Sannois, FR @ EMB
10/04 – Feyzin, FR @ L’Épicerie Moderne
10/05 – Strasbourg, FR – La Laiterie
10/06 – Lille, FR @ L’aéronef
10/11 – Rennes, FR @ L’Étage
10/12 – Nantes, FR @ Stéréolux
10/18 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
10/19 – London, UK @ Shoreditch Town Hall
10/20 – Manchester, UK – Band On The Wall
10/28 – Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell
10/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
11/01 – Washington D.C @ 9:30 Club
11/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/06 – Montreal, QC@ Corona Theatre
11/07 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Hall
11/09 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
11/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café
11/14 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
11/15 – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom
11/16 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
11/18 – San Francisco, CA The Fillmore
11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at the Ace Hotel
11/24 – Paris, FR @ Casino de Paris (Festival Inrocks)
12/02 – Cologne, DE @ Club Bahnhof Ehernfeld
12/03 – Berlin, DE @ Lido
12/04 – Hamburg, DE – Knust
12/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
12/07 – Leuven, BE @ Het Depot