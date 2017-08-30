IDK (formerly Jay IDK) announces full-length soundtrack, shares “Baby Scale”: Stream

Photo by Jora Frantzis

DMV area rapper IDK, fka Jay IDK, has steadily been making himself known this year while opening for Kendrick Lamar labelmate Isaiah Rashad and making several festival appearances throughout the summer. Now, the emerging star has announced he’s releasing a full-length soundtrack LP in September as part of an ongoing partnership with Adult Swim.

The project will explore IDK’s middle-class upbringing in Maryland and how he once faced the allure of the streets. It will be accompanied by a self-produced visual series, with each track from the soundtrack serving as an episode in the real-life narrative.

Today, IDK also shared the latest contribution as part of Adult Swim’s 2017 Single Program. It’s called “Baby Scale” and alludes to the balance IDK shows in his music. The theme continues throughout the song, which switches from a smooth, laidback beat to booming trap production as IDK adapts his flow with ease. “I shed a tear and I blame it on allegeries,” he raps. “Mama just died/ And I claim it don’t damage me/ Meanwhile, emotions is breaking the man in me.” Hear it below.

In April, IDK previewed his upcoming project with “OMW”. He still has a few remaining tour dates in October. Check them out below.

IDK 2017 Tour Dates:

10/06 – Washington, DC @ Union Market

10/07 – Washington, DC @ All Things Go Fall Classic

10/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Georgia Freight Depot